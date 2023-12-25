Nuvei Corporation (NVEI): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.78. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NVEI is 62.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NVEI on December 24, 2023 was 528.89K shares.

NVEI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ: NVEI) has decreased by -0.46 when compared to last closing price of 26.30.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-19 that Investors looking for stocks in the Financial Transaction Services sector might want to consider either Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) or Equifax (EFX). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now?

NVEI’s Market Performance

Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) has seen a 9.86% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 34.05% gain in the past month and a 72.81% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.67% for NVEI.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.33% for NVEI’s stock, with a -3.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVEI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVEI stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for NVEI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NVEI in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $34 based on the research report published on December 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NVEI Trading at 37.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVEI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.98%, as shares surge +31.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +72.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVEI rose by +9.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.21. In addition, Nuvei Corporation saw 3.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NVEI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.46 for the present operating margin

+67.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nuvei Corporation stands at +6.73. The total capital return value is set at 3.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.27. Equity return is now at value -0.59, with -0.29 for asset returns.

Based on Nuvei Corporation (NVEI), the company’s capital structure generated 25.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.60. Total debt to assets is 14.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.