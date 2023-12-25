Nustar Energy L P (NS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Nustar Energy L P (NYSE: NS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NS is 1.73. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NS is $18.75, which is $0.45 above the current price. The public float for NS is 111.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.85% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NS on December 24, 2023 was 816.36K shares.

The stock price of Nustar Energy L P (NYSE: NS) has plunged by -0.92 when compared to previous closing price of 18.47, but the company has seen a 2.75% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-12-04 that SAN ANTONIO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) announced today that members of management will participate in meetings with members of the investment community at the following upcoming events: Mizuho Power, Energy & Infrastructure Conference on December 5, 2023; and Wells Fargo 22nd Annual Midstream & Utilities Symposium on December 6, 2023. The materials to be discussed in the meetings will be available on the partnership’s website by 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time, Tuesday, Dec.

NS’s Market Performance

Nustar Energy L P (NS) has seen a 2.75% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -0.22% decline in the past month and a 2.18% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.22% for NS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.63% for NS’s stock, with a 8.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NS stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for NS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NS in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $17 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NS Trading at 2.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares sank -1.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NS rose by +2.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.58. In addition, Nustar Energy L P saw 14.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.03 for the present operating margin

+33.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nustar Energy L P stands at +13.23. The total capital return value is set at 9.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.67. Equity return is now at value 22.70, with 5.95 for asset returns.

Based on Nustar Energy L P (NS), the company’s capital structure generated 249.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.35. Total debt to assets is 67.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,294.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nustar Energy L P (NS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.