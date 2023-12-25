Niu Technologies ADR (NIU) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Niu Technologies ADR (NASDAQ: NIU) has decreased by -2.74 when compared to last closing price of 2.19.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-15 that Sales for Q3 2023 decreased 17% YoY. Despite setbacks, Niu Technologies should be able to resume growth, and soon. NIU’s niche in the premium segment and valuation are a draw.

Is It Worth Investing in Niu Technologies ADR (NASDAQ: NIU) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NIU is 0.64. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NIU is $17.22, which is $0.29 above the current price. The public float for NIU is 68.85M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.89% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NIU on December 24, 2023 was 358.64K shares.

NIU’s Market Performance

NIU stock saw a decrease of -1.39% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -10.88% and a quarterly a decrease of -23.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.64%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.40% for Niu Technologies ADR (NIU). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.19% for NIU’s stock, with a -35.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NIU Trading at -5.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NIU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.64%, as shares sank -9.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NIU fell by -1.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.24. In addition, Niu Technologies ADR saw -59.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NIU

Equity return is now at value -14.17, with -6.64 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Niu Technologies ADR (NIU) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.