NextNav Inc (NN) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.29. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NN is 49.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.70% of that float. On December 24, 2023, the average trading volume of NN was 504.43K shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

NN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of NextNav Inc (NASDAQ: NN) has jumped by 0.70 compared to previous close of 4.30. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-12-11 that Whether you’re trading penny stocks or higher-priced companies, what’s happening in the stock market today can have a sweeping impact on various trends. Hopefully, I’m telling you something you already know.

NN’s Market Performance

NextNav Inc (NN) has experienced a 7.98% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.23% drop in the past month, and a -19.96% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.53% for NN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.24% for NN’s stock, with a 23.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NN Trading at -2.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.05%, as shares sank -3.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NN rose by +7.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.11. In addition, NextNav Inc saw 47.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NN starting from Shams Sammaad, who sale 119 shares at the price of $4.29 back on Dec 19. After this action, Shams Sammaad now owns 32,718 shares of NextNav Inc, valued at $511 using the latest closing price.

Pattabiraman Ganesh, the Chief Executive Officer of NextNav Inc, sale 62,128 shares at $4.34 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Pattabiraman Ganesh is holding 1,839,927 shares at $269,636 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1669.28 for the present operating margin

-294.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for NextNav Inc stands at -1021.80. The total capital return value is set at -61.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -39.09. Equity return is now at value -78.57, with -47.28 for asset returns.

Based on NextNav Inc (NN), the company’s capital structure generated 7.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.25. Total debt to assets is 6.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 124.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.89.

Conclusion

To sum up, NextNav Inc (NN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.