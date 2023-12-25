New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, NMFC stock has gone down by -0.69%, with a monthly gain of 0.85% and a quarterly surge of 0.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.25%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.19% for New Mountain Finance Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.25% for NMFC’s stock, with a 3.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: NMFC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for New Mountain Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: NMFC) is above average at 11.32x. The 36-month beta value for NMFC is also noteworthy at 1.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for NMFC is $13.14, which is $0.35 above than the current price. The public float for NMFC is 90.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.72% of that float. The average trading volume of NMFC on December 24, 2023 was 356.91K shares.

NMFC) stock’s latest price update

New Mountain Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: NMFC) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.31 in relation to its previous close of 12.83. However, the company has experienced a -0.69% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-22 that We take a look at the action in business development companies through the third week of December and highlight some of the key themes we are watching. BDCs had a good week with a total return of around 1.5%, but underperformed the broader income market due to a low duration profile. The presence of PIK loans in BDC portfolios may indicate increased risk, but it’s important to analyze the specifics of the PIK population.

Analysts’ Opinion of NMFC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NMFC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for NMFC by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for NMFC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $11 based on the research report published on April 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NMFC Trading at 1.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NMFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.25%, as shares sank -0.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NMFC fell by -1.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.88. In addition, New Mountain Finance Corporation saw 5.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NMFC starting from HAMWEE ROBERT, who sale 15 shares at the price of $12.86 back on Jul 27. After this action, HAMWEE ROBERT now owns 549,373 shares of New Mountain Finance Corporation, valued at $193 using the latest closing price.

Boswerger Laura Holson, the COO and CFO of New Mountain Finance Corporation, purchase 14,975 shares at $11.89 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Boswerger Laura Holson is holding 49,398 shares at $178,003 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NMFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+50.83 for the present operating margin

+78.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for New Mountain Finance Corporation stands at +21.52. The total capital return value is set at 5.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.41.

Based on New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC), the company’s capital structure generated 150.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.11. Total debt to assets is 59.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 131.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

In summary, New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.