Nevro Corp (NVRO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Nevro Corp (NVRO) has seen a -0.56% decrease in the past week, with a 31.82% gain in the past month, and a 13.40% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.49% for NVRO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.53% for NVRO stock, with a simple moving average of -8.31% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nevro Corp (NYSE: NVRO) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NVRO is 1.00. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for NVRO is $21.32, which is -$0.18 below the current price. The public float for NVRO is 34.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NVRO on December 24, 2023 was 604.08K shares.

NVRO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Nevro Corp (NYSE: NVRO) has surged by 1.13 when compared to previous closing price of 21.26, but the company has seen a -0.56% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-01 that Nevro’s (NVRO) latest acquisition is likely to bring long-term pain relief to people suffering from chronic low back pain associated with the SI joint.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVRO stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for NVRO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for NVRO in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $23 based on the research report published on December 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NVRO Trading at 23.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.07%, as shares surge +31.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVRO fell by -0.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.71. In addition, Nevro Corp saw -45.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NVRO starting from McCormick Shawn, who purchase 7,500 shares at the price of $22.88 back on Jun 07. After this action, McCormick Shawn now owns 26,866 shares of Nevro Corp, valued at $171,633 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NVRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.32 for the present operating margin

+65.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nevro Corp stands at +0.74. The total capital return value is set at -19.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.61. Equity return is now at value -33.55, with -17.55 for asset returns.

Based on Nevro Corp (NVRO), the company’s capital structure generated 62.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.45. Total debt to assets is 33.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nevro Corp (NVRO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.