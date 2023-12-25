Netscout Systems Inc (NTCT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Netscout Systems Inc (NASDAQ: NTCT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.58 compared to its previous closing price of 22.38. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-16 that NetScout Systems, a cybersecurity firm, has experienced stable sales, returns/margins, and cash flows despite limited revenue growth since 2017. The company’s declining share price and low valuation now make it an attractive takeover target for Big Tech firms or private equity investors. A 10-year low on sales, earnings, and cash flow generation is now available to new buyers of the stock.

Is It Worth Investing in Netscout Systems Inc (NASDAQ: NTCT) Right Now?

Netscout Systems Inc (NASDAQ: NTCT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 24.71x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.68. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Netscout Systems Inc (NTCT) by analysts is $29.33, which is $6.82 above the current market price. The public float for NTCT is 68.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.24% of that float. On December 24, 2023, the average trading volume of NTCT was 740.60K shares.

NTCT’s Market Performance

The stock of Netscout Systems Inc (NTCT) has seen a -0.71% decrease in the past week, with a 10.02% rise in the past month, and a -19.03% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.48% for NTCT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.43% for NTCT’s stock, with a -16.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTCT stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for NTCT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NTCT in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $30 based on the research report published on May 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NTCT Trading at 3.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.38%, as shares surge +8.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTCT fell by -0.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.44. In addition, Netscout Systems Inc saw -30.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTCT starting from SZABADOS MICHAEL, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $21.04 back on Dec 07. After this action, SZABADOS MICHAEL now owns 31,084 shares of Netscout Systems Inc, valued at $105,179 using the latest closing price.

DOWNING JOHN, the EVP, World-Wide Sales of Netscout Systems Inc, sale 3,000 shares at $20.21 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that DOWNING JOHN is holding 114,115 shares at $60,630 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.62 for the present operating margin

+67.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Netscout Systems Inc stands at +6.52. The total capital return value is set at 3.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.57. Equity return is now at value 3.35, with 2.42 for asset returns.

Based on Netscout Systems Inc (NTCT), the company’s capital structure generated 7.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.33. Total debt to assets is 5.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.

Conclusion

To sum up, Netscout Systems Inc (NTCT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.