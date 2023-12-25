Nerdwallet Inc (NRDS) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NRDS is 1.41. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NRDS is 36.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.09% of that float. On December 24, 2023, NRDS’s average trading volume was 565.79K shares.

NRDS) stock’s latest price update

Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ: NRDS) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.56 in relation to its previous close of 14.09. However, the company has experienced a 1.98% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-10 that These companies showed the market meaningful improvement in key areas, which is why the stocks climbed. All five have opportunities to continue improving from here.

NRDS’s Market Performance

Nerdwallet Inc (NRDS) has experienced a 1.98% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 30.18% rise in the past month, and a 64.02% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.87% for NRDS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.40% for NRDS’s stock, with a 31.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NRDS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NRDS stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for NRDS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NRDS in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $14 based on the research report published on May 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NRDS Trading at 31.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.44%, as shares surge +30.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +64.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRDS rose by +1.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.02. In addition, Nerdwallet Inc saw 50.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NRDS starting from TAYLOR MAURICE KEVIN, who sale 800 shares at the price of $11.04 back on Nov 02. After this action, TAYLOR MAURICE KEVIN now owns 43,028 shares of Nerdwallet Inc, valued at $8,832 using the latest closing price.

Chen Tim Chao-Ming, the Chief Executive Officer of Nerdwallet Inc, purchase 6,650 shares at $8.21 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Chen Tim Chao-Ming is holding 695,173 shares at $54,597 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NRDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.11 for the present operating margin

+92.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nerdwallet Inc stands at -1.89. The total capital return value is set at -1.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.28. Equity return is now at value -0.18, with -0.13 for asset returns.

Based on Nerdwallet Inc (NRDS), the company’s capital structure generated 3.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.58. Total debt to assets is 2.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.01 and the total asset turnover is 1.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.61.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Nerdwallet Inc (NRDS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.