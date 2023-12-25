NCR Atleos Corp (NATL) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of NCR Atleos Corp (NYSE: NATL) has surged by 2.25 when compared to previous closing price of 24.86, but the company has seen a 11.39% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-11-30 that ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE: NATL) (“Atleos”) will host a conference call on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to provide an update following the Company’s split from NCR Corp. that was effective on October 16, 2023. Participants should plan to access the call 15 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a smooth connection. Details are as follows: Dial in Number Passcode Time/Date Conference call 877-400-0505 (Tollfree) + 1 323-7.

Is It Worth Investing in NCR Atleos Corp (NYSE: NATL) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for NATL is 70.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.28% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NATL on December 24, 2023 was 1.08M shares.

NATL’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 4.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.13% for NATL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.82% for NATL’s stock, with a 11.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NATL Trading at 11.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NATL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.26%, as shares surge +9.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NATL rose by +11.39%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.84. In addition, NCR Atleos Corp saw 10.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NATL starting from DuVall Andrew R, who sale 83 shares at the price of $22.00 back on Dec 07. After this action, DuVall Andrew R now owns 5,495 shares of NCR Atleos Corp, valued at $1,826 using the latest closing price.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, NCR Atleos Corp (NATL) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.