Navigating the Volatility of Model N Inc’s (MODN) Stock

In the past week, MODN stock has gone up by 8.55%, with a monthly gain of 14.54% and a quarterly surge of 8.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.00%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.66% for Model N Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.54% for MODN’s stock, with a -6.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Model N Inc (NYSE: MODN) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.74. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Model N Inc (MODN) is $30.89, which is $3.72 above the current market price. The public float for MODN is 36.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MODN on December 24, 2023 was 390.01K shares.

MODN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Model N Inc (NYSE: MODN) has increased by 3.31 when compared to last closing price of 26.30.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-14 that Model N (MODN) witnessed a jump in share price last session on above-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions for the stock suggests that there could be more strength down the road.

Analysts’ Opinion of MODN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MODN stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for MODN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MODN in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $25 based on the research report published on December 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MODN Trading at 14.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MODN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.00%, as shares surge +15.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MODN rose by +8.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.90. In addition, Model N Inc saw -33.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MODN starting from DeCarlis Kimberly, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $24.06 back on Dec 14. After this action, DeCarlis Kimberly now owns 12,105 shares of Model N Inc, valued at $24,060 using the latest closing price.

Rayani Rehmann, the Chief Strategy & Mktg Officer of Model N Inc, sale 5,000 shares at $23.41 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Rayani Rehmann is holding 45,479 shares at $117,050 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MODN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.65 for the present operating margin

+54.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Model N Inc stands at -13.60. The total capital return value is set at -1.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.91. Equity return is now at value -27.13, with -7.60 for asset returns.

Based on Model N Inc (MODN), the company’s capital structure generated 252.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.63. Total debt to assets is 58.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 248.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.06.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Model N Inc (MODN) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.