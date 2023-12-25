National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE: NFG)’s stock price has plunge by 0.69relation to previous closing price of 50.43. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.36% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-12 that AES continues to reward shareholders through dividend hikes. It has been paying dividends for 11 consecutive years.

Is It Worth Investing in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE: NFG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE: NFG) is above average at 9.81x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.67.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for NFG is 90.51M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.40% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NFG on December 24, 2023 was 422.03K shares.

NFG’s Market Performance

NFG stock saw a decrease of 0.36% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.65% and a quarterly a decrease of -3.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.49%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.77% for National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.08% for NFG’s stock, with a -3.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NFG Trading at -1.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.49%, as shares sank -0.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NFG rose by +0.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.72. In addition, National Fuel Gas Co. saw -19.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NFG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.30 for the present operating margin

+41.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for National Fuel Gas Co. stands at +21.08. The total capital return value is set at 15.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.97. Equity return is now at value 18.91, with 5.73 for asset returns.

Based on National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG), the company’s capital structure generated 91.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.78. Total debt to assets is 32.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.