Mueller Industries, Inc. (MLI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MLI) is above average at 8.62x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.11.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Mueller Industries, Inc. (MLI) is $50.00, which is $2.66 above the current market price. The public float for MLI is 110.24M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.20% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MLI on December 24, 2023 was 689.89K shares.

MLI) stock’s latest price update

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MLI)’s stock price has increased by 1.59 compared to its previous closing price of 46.60. However, the company has seen a 6.00% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-12 that Mueller Industries is a building materials company that offers potentially ongoing capital gains and a modest dividend. The company operates in multiple countries and its revenue is primarily generated from the US. Mueller has competitive advantages and strong financial performance, although its growth rate has slowed compared to the two previous years.

MLI’s Market Performance

Mueller Industries, Inc. (MLI) has seen a 6.00% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 15.97% gain in the past month and a 28.15% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.46% for MLI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.54% for MLI stock, with a simple moving average of 21.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MLI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MLI stocks, with Boenning & Scattergood repeating the rating for MLI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MLI in the upcoming period, according to Boenning & Scattergood is $55 based on the research report published on December 14, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

MLI Trading at 17.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.06% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%, as shares surge +14.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MLI rose by +6.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.52. In addition, Mueller Industries, Inc. saw 60.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MLI starting from Sigloch Steffen, who sale 58,522 shares at the price of $45.11 back on Dec 15. After this action, Sigloch Steffen now owns 321,766 shares of Mueller Industries, Inc., valued at $2,639,927 using the latest closing price.

HANSEN JOHN B, the Director of Mueller Industries, Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $37.87 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that HANSEN JOHN B is holding 23,000 shares at $37,870 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MLI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.59 for the present operating margin

+26.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mueller Industries, Inc. stands at +16.53. The total capital return value is set at 55.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 43.18. Equity return is now at value 32.37, with 26.08 for asset returns.

Based on Mueller Industries, Inc. (MLI), the company’s capital structure generated 1.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.31. Total debt to assets is 1.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.35 and the total asset turnover is 2.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.41.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Mueller Industries, Inc. (MLI) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.