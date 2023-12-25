MSCI Inc (MSCI) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of MSCI Inc (NYSE: MSCI) has jumped by 1.67 compared to previous close of 553.02. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-21 that MSCI’s (MSCI) recently announced Fabric acquisition will expand its footprint in the wealth management domain.

Is It Worth Investing in MSCI Inc (NYSE: MSCI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for MSCI Inc (NYSE: MSCI) is 46.88x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MSCI is 1.12. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for MSCI Inc (MSCI) is $561.33, which is -$0.95 below the current market price. The public float for MSCI is 76.61M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.84% of that float. On December 24, 2023, MSCI’s average trading volume was 340.58K shares.

MSCI’s Market Performance

The stock of MSCI Inc (MSCI) has seen a 5.78% increase in the past week, with a 7.31% rise in the past month, and a 8.78% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.10% for MSCI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.46% for MSCI’s stock, with a 9.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MSCI Trading at 9.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MSCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.09%, as shares surge +6.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MSCI rose by +5.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $529.85. In addition, MSCI Inc saw 20.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MSCI starting from Gutowski Robert J., who sale 1,478 shares at the price of $520.00 back on Aug 18. After this action, Gutowski Robert J. now owns 15,179 shares of MSCI Inc, valued at $768,560 using the latest closing price.

Crum Scott A, the Chief Human Resources Officer of MSCI Inc, sale 1,800 shares at $555.89 during a trade that took place back on Jul 27, which means that Crum Scott A is holding 18,274 shares at $1,000,602 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MSCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+53.71 for the present operating margin

+76.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for MSCI Inc stands at +38.72. The total capital return value is set at 30.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 19.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of MSCI Inc (MSCI) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.