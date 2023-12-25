Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) has gone down by -0.21% for the week, with a -3.03% drop in the past month and a 12.00% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.30% for MSI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.21% for MSI’s stock, with a 7.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE: MSI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE: MSI) is 31.33x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MSI is 0.90.

The public float for MSI is 165.30M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.77% of that float. On December 24, 2023, MSI’s average trading volume was 695.91K shares.

MSI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE: MSI) has decreased by -0.23 when compared to last closing price of 310.55.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-21 that Motorola (MSI), Qualcomm (QCOM), Universal Display (OLED), Broadcom (AVGO) and ATN International (ATNI) are some technology stocks to watch for healthy dividend hike in 2024.

Analysts’ Opinion of MSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MSI stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for MSI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MSI in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $330 based on the research report published on October 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MSI Trading at 1.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.35%, as shares sank -3.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MSI fell by -0.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $319.56. In addition, Motorola Solutions Inc saw 20.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MSI starting from MOLLOY JOHN P, who sale 31,602 shares at the price of $316.27 back on Dec 14. After this action, MOLLOY JOHN P now owns 34,906 shares of Motorola Solutions Inc, valued at $9,994,691 using the latest closing price.

MOLLOY JOHN P, the EVP and COO of Motorola Solutions Inc, sale 45,217 shares at $328.06 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that MOLLOY JOHN P is holding 34,906 shares at $14,833,737 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.63 for the present operating margin

+43.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Motorola Solutions Inc stands at +14.96. The total capital return value is set at 27.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.79. Equity return is now at value 3586.84, with 14.15 for asset returns.

Based on Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI), the company’s capital structure generated 5,647.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 98.26. Total debt to assets is 51.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5,544.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 96.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.