Morphic Holding Inc (MORF) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Morphic Holding Inc (MORF) has seen a -6.77% decrease in the past week, with a 24.95% gain in the past month, and a 24.89% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.53% for MORF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.85% for MORF’s stock, with a -32.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Morphic Holding Inc (NASDAQ: MORF) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for MORF is at 1.40. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MORF is 38.68M, and currently, shorts hold a 16.67% of that float. The average trading volume for MORF on December 24, 2023 was 1.19M shares.

MORF) stock’s latest price update

Morphic Holding Inc (NASDAQ: MORF) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.23 compared to its previous closing price of 28.55. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-20 that The average of price targets set by Wall Street analysts indicates a potential upside of 92.9% in Morphic Holding, Inc. (MORF). While the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric is questionable, the positive trend in earnings estimate revisions might translate into an upside in the stock.

Analysts’ Opinion of MORF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MORF stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for MORF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MORF in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $46 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MORF Trading at 23.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MORF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.03%, as shares surge +21.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MORF fell by -6.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.81. In addition, Morphic Holding Inc saw 8.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MORF starting from SLATTERY JOSEPH P, who purchase 2,400 shares at the price of $20.60 back on Nov 13. After this action, SLATTERY JOSEPH P now owns 9,066 shares of Morphic Holding Inc, valued at $49,436 using the latest closing price.

Edwards Martin, the Director of Morphic Holding Inc, purchase 2,376 shares at $20.54 during a trade that took place back on Nov 13, which means that Edwards Martin is holding 2,376 shares at $48,803 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MORF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-89.53 for the present operating margin

+98.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Morphic Holding Inc stands at -83.38. The total capital return value is set at -18.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.06. Equity return is now at value -24.95, with -23.97 for asset returns.

Based on Morphic Holding Inc (MORF), the company’s capital structure generated 1.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.09. Total debt to assets is 1.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 164.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 51.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 21.15.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Morphic Holding Inc (MORF) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.