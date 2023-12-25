Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) Stock Faces 3.26% Weekly Volatility

In the past week, MOD stock has gone up by 3.40%, with a monthly gain of 13.70% and a quarterly surge of 28.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.26%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.61% for Modine Manufacturing Co. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.61% for MOD stock, with a simple moving average of 59.58% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE: MOD) Right Now?

Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE: MOD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for MOD is at 2.29. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MOD is $56.75, which is -$1.92 below the current market price. The public float for MOD is 50.94M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.80% of that float. The average trading volume for MOD on December 24, 2023 was 672.25K shares.

MOD) stock’s latest price update

Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE: MOD)’s stock price has increased by 1.45 compared to its previous closing price of 57.83. However, the company has seen a 3.40% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-21 that Many investors are drawn toward stocks with name recognition and high trading volumes. Due to the fact that it is what other investors are participating in.

Analysts’ Opinion of MOD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MOD stocks, with CJS Securities repeating the rating for MOD by listing it as a “Market Outperform.” The predicted price for MOD in the upcoming period, according to CJS Securities is $40 based on the research report published on June 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MOD Trading at 22.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.26%, as shares surge +13.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOD rose by +3.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +135.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.87. In addition, Modine Manufacturing Co. saw 195.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MOD starting from Lucareli Michael B, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $55.00 back on Dec 14. After this action, Lucareli Michael B now owns 194,587 shares of Modine Manufacturing Co., valued at $1,100,000 using the latest closing price.

Patterson Christopher William, the Director of Modine Manufacturing Co., sale 6,400 shares at $53.04 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that Patterson Christopher William is holding 111,742 shares at $339,458 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MOD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.81 for the present operating margin

+17.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Modine Manufacturing Co. stands at +6.66. The total capital return value is set at 16.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.90. Equity return is now at value 37.00, with 13.73 for asset returns.

Based on Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD), the company’s capital structure generated 69.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.09. Total debt to assets is 26.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.66 and the total asset turnover is 1.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.