Mission Produce Inc (AVO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Mission Produce Inc (NASDAQ: AVO) has increased by 6.58 when compared to last closing price of 9.57. Despite this, the company has experienced a 10.75% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-21 that Mission Produce, Inc. (AVO) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Is It Worth Investing in Mission Produce Inc (NASDAQ: AVO) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.44.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for AVO is 42.83M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.53% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AVO on December 24, 2023 was 156.94K shares.

AVO’s Market Performance

The stock of Mission Produce Inc (AVO) has seen a 10.75% increase in the past week, with a 14.74% rise in the past month, and a 3.34% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.65% for AVO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.00% for AVO stock, with a simple moving average of -3.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVO stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for AVO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AVO in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $18 based on the research report published on April 07, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

AVO Trading at 11.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.80%, as shares surge +13.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVO rose by +10.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.17. In addition, Mission Produce Inc saw -12.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVO starting from Barnard Stephen J, who sale 333,334 shares at the price of $9.01 back on Oct 09. After this action, Barnard Stephen J now owns 1,842,890 shares of Mission Produce Inc, valued at $3,001,856 using the latest closing price.

Giles Bryan E, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of Mission Produce Inc, sale 2,000 shares at $11.92 during a trade that took place back on Jul 13, which means that Giles Bryan E is holding 99,852 shares at $23,840 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVO

Equity return is now at value -0.56, with -0.31 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Mission Produce Inc (AVO) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.