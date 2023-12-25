Meritage Homes Corp. (MTH) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Meritage Homes Corp. (MTH) has gone up by 0.28% for the week, with a 22.17% rise in the past month and a 40.81% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.64% for MTH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.17% for MTH’s stock, with a 32.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Meritage Homes Corp. (NYSE: MTH) Right Now?

Meritage Homes Corp. (NYSE: MTH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for MTH is at 1.82. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for MTH is $176.88, which is $3.36 above the current market price. The public float for MTH is 35.59M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.41% of that float. The average trading volume for MTH on December 24, 2023 was 371.18K shares.

MTH) stock’s latest price update

Meritage Homes Corp. (NYSE: MTH)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.50 in comparison to its previous close of 174.40, however, the company has experienced a 0.28% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-20 that Meritage Homes (MTH) reachead $171.27 at the closing of the latest trading day, reflecting a -1.99% change compared to its last close.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTH stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for MTH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MTH in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $170 based on the research report published on December 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MTH Trading at 26.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.30%, as shares surge +22.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTH rose by +0.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $157.68. In addition, Meritage Homes Corp. saw 88.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTH starting from Lord Phillippe, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $145.50 back on Dec 01. After this action, Lord Phillippe now owns 36,091 shares of Meritage Homes Corp., valued at $1,018,500 using the latest closing price.

AX PETER L, the Director of Meritage Homes Corp., sale 3,000 shares at $149.50 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that AX PETER L is holding 15,029 shares at $448,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.35 for the present operating margin

+28.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Meritage Homes Corp. stands at +15.77. The total capital return value is set at 27.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.22. Equity return is now at value 19.80, with 13.65 for asset returns.

Based on Meritage Homes Corp. (MTH), the company’s capital structure generated 29.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.90. Total debt to assets is 20.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.71 and the total asset turnover is 1.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.49.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Meritage Homes Corp. (MTH) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.