Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) has gone up by 5.63% for the week, with a 5.47% rise in the past month and a 10.54% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.65% for MMSI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.52% for MMSI stock, with a simple moving average of 2.21% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI) is above average at 43.92x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.88.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MMSI is 56.38M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.59% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MMSI on December 24, 2023 was 436.02K shares.

MMSI) stock’s latest price update

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI)’s stock price has increased by 0.75 compared to its previous closing price of 75.03. However, the company has seen a 5.63% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-11 that Merit Medical’s (MMSI) strong product portfolio raises optimism about the stock.

Analysts’ Opinion of MMSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MMSI stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for MMSI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MMSI in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $100 based on the research report published on December 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MMSI Trading at 8.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MMSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.46%, as shares surge +4.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MMSI rose by +5.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.13. In addition, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. saw 7.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MMSI starting from Peterson Neil, who sale 8,000 shares at the price of $67.91 back on Aug 22. After this action, Peterson Neil now owns 0 shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc., valued at $543,288 using the latest closing price.

ANDERSON A SCOTT, the Director of Merit Medical Systems, Inc., sale 22,180 shares at $69.40 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that ANDERSON A SCOTT is holding 49,217 shares at $1,539,292 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MMSI

Equity return is now at value 8.64, with 5.82 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.