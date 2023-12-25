MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of MercadoLibre Inc (NASDAQ: MELI) has decreased by -0.58 when compared to last closing price of 1598.33.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-23 that Our initial $1.1K buy in point has proven to be excellent, with the MELI stock rallying immensely by over +45% since the dip after the previous article. Its prospects remain bright over the next few years, thanks to its well-diversified vertically integrated offerings across online retail, logistics, fintech, and advertising. MELI’s management team continues to execute on growth opportunities, with the relaunched loyalty program already generating great results by FQ3’23.

Is It Worth Investing in MercadoLibre Inc (NASDAQ: MELI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for MercadoLibre Inc (NASDAQ: MELI) is 81.86x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MELI is 1.56. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) is $1760.21, which is $171.13 above the current market price. The public float for MELI is 44.98M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.85% of that float. On December 24, 2023, MELI’s average trading volume was 388.82K shares.

MELI’s Market Performance

MELI’s stock has seen a -1.07% decrease for the week, with a 4.20% rise in the past month and a 23.13% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.37% for MercadoLibre Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.77% for MELI’s stock, with a 22.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MELI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MELI stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for MELI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MELI in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $2000 based on the research report published on November 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MELI Trading at 11.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MELI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.08%, as shares surge +3.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MELI fell by -1.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1,604.08. In addition, MercadoLibre Inc saw 87.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MELI starting from de la Serna Juan Martin, who sale 150 shares at the price of $1250.00 back on Mar 08. After this action, de la Serna Juan Martin now owns 200 shares of MercadoLibre Inc, valued at $187,500 using the latest closing price.

de la Serna Juan Martin, the Executive VP Corporate Affairs of MercadoLibre Inc, sale 150 shares at $1265.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that de la Serna Juan Martin is holding 350 shares at $189,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MELI

Equity return is now at value 45.15, with 7.03 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.