Maximus Inc. (MMS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Maximus Inc. (NYSE: MMS)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.69 in comparison to its previous close of 83.91, however, the company has experienced a 3.71% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-15 that Maximus (MMS) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

Is It Worth Investing in Maximus Inc. (NYSE: MMS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Maximus Inc. (NYSE: MMS) is 32.09x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MMS is 0.74.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for MMS is 60.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.35% of that float. On December 24, 2023, MMS’s average trading volume was 312.14K shares.

MMS’s Market Performance

MMS’s stock has seen a 3.71% increase for the week, with a 1.45% rise in the past month and a 10.66% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.95% for Maximus Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.40% for MMS’s stock, with a 4.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MMS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MMS stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for MMS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MMS in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $102 based on the research report published on August 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MMS Trading at 5.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, as shares surge +0.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MMS rose by +3.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.19. In addition, Maximus Inc. saw 15.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MMS starting from Weipert Teresa, who sale 2,145 shares at the price of $85.19 back on Dec 13. After this action, Weipert Teresa now owns 3,348 shares of Maximus Inc., valued at $182,737 using the latest closing price.

Baylinson Ilene R., the General Mgr – Health & Human of Maximus Inc., sale 10,043 shares at $85.57 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Baylinson Ilene R. is holding 5,002 shares at $859,359 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MMS

Equity return is now at value 10.06, with 4.06 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Maximus Inc. (MMS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.