Masonite International Corp (DOOR): A Technical Analysis

Masonite International Corp (NYSE: DOOR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.62. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Masonite International Corp (DOOR) is $103.78, which is $19.16 above the current market price. The public float for DOOR is 21.54M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DOOR on December 24, 2023 was 214.67K shares.

DOOR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Masonite International Corp (NYSE: DOOR) has jumped by 0.44 compared to previous close of 84.25. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -17.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC Television reported 2023-12-18 that Masonite CEO Howard Heckes joins ‘The Exchange’ to discuss their decision to acquire PGT Innovations in $3 billion deal, whether they would run into regulatory hurdles, and more.

DOOR’s Market Performance

Masonite International Corp (DOOR) has seen a -17.04% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -2.78% decline in the past month and a -8.80% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.86% for DOOR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.93% for DOOR’s stock, with a -9.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOOR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOOR stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for DOOR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DOOR in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $92 based on the research report published on December 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DOOR Trading at -2.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.68%, as shares sank -3.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOOR fell by -17.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $90.77. In addition, Masonite International Corp saw 4.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOOR starting from Steinfeld Jay Ira, who purchase 600 shares at the price of $81.97 back on Nov 10. After this action, Steinfeld Jay Ira now owns 6,217 shares of Masonite International Corp, valued at $49,182 using the latest closing price.

Shellabarger Catherine Anne, the VP & Chief Accounting Officer of Masonite International Corp, sale 803 shares at $93.50 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Shellabarger Catherine Anne is holding 3,769 shares at $75,080 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOOR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.37 for the present operating margin

+23.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Masonite International Corp stands at +7.41. The total capital return value is set at 18.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.15. Equity return is now at value 20.81, with 6.49 for asset returns.

Based on Masonite International Corp (DOOR), the company’s capital structure generated 146.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.40. Total debt to assets is 47.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 143.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.84 and the total asset turnover is 1.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.33.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Masonite International Corp (DOOR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.