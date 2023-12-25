Masimo Corp (MASI) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Masimo Corp (NASDAQ: MASI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 72.29x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for MASI is at 0.99. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MASI is $92.00, which is -$26.03 below the current market price. The public float for MASI is 49.28M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.13% of that float. The average trading volume for MASI on December 24, 2023 was 982.96K shares.

MASI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Masimo Corp (NASDAQ: MASI) has jumped by 0.15 compared to previous close of 117.85. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-22 that Today marks the final trading day before Christmas and is also the first day of a period known as the Santa Claus Rally.

MASI’s Market Performance

Masimo Corp (MASI) has experienced a 5.68% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 27.41% rise in the past month, and a 29.18% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.51% for MASI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.85% for MASI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -10.55% for the last 200 days.

MASI Trading at 28.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MASI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.28%, as shares surge +25.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +50.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MASI rose by +5.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $105.79. In addition, Masimo Corp saw -20.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MASI starting from KIANI JOE E, who purchase 6,365 shares at the price of $157.16 back on May 25. After this action, KIANI JOE E now owns 366,055 shares of Masimo Corp, valued at $1,000,342 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MASI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.13 for the present operating margin

+52.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Masimo Corp stands at +7.05. The total capital return value is set at 11.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.34. Equity return is now at value 7.00, with 2.92 for asset returns.

Based on Masimo Corp (MASI), the company’s capital structure generated 76.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.45. Total debt to assets is 32.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Masimo Corp (MASI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.