Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE: VAC) is 12.01x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VAC is 1.90. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC) is $100.86, which is $12.6 above the current market price. The public float for VAC is 32.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.43% of that float. On December 24, 2023, VAC’s average trading volume was 719.12K shares.

VAC) stock’s latest price update

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE: VAC)’s stock price has increased by 0.36 compared to its previous closing price of 87.94. However, the company has seen a 0.54% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-08 that Marriott Vacations (VAC) announces a 5% increase in its quarterly cash dividend.

VAC’s Market Performance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC) has seen a 0.54% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 9.72% gain in the past month and a -9.56% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.92% for VAC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.09% for VAC’s stock, with a -21.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VAC stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for VAC by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for VAC in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $90 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VAC Trading at 5.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.17%, as shares surge +14.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VAC rose by +0.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.72. In addition, Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp saw -34.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VAC starting from Geller John E JR, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $112.84 back on Aug 07. After this action, Geller John E JR now owns 43,323 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp, valued at $564,200 using the latest closing price.

Terry Anthony E, the EVP, CFO of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp, purchase 1,800 shares at $113.55 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Terry Anthony E is holding 13,087 shares at $204,390 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.12 for the present operating margin

+24.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp stands at +8.40. The total capital return value is set at 10.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.48. Equity return is now at value 12.20, with 3.29 for asset returns.

Based on Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC), the company’s capital structure generated 205.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.31. Total debt to assets is 53.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 187.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.48.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.