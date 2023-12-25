Make Informed Decisions with Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX) Stock Updates

The stock of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX) has gone up by 1.72% for the week, with a 7.25% rise in the past month and a 3.03% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.34% for SWX.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.39% for SWX’s stock, with a 5.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE: SWX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.32. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price predicted for Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX) by analysts is $69.75, which is $5.42 above the current market price. The public float for SWX is 71.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.32% of that float. On December 24, 2023, the average trading volume of SWX was 452.49K shares.

SWX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE: SWX) has jumped by 2.11 compared to previous close of 63.00. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-08 that Southwest Gas (SWX) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

Analysts’ Opinion of SWX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SWX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SWX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $65 based on the research report published on November 30, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SWX Trading at 7.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares surge +7.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWX rose by +1.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.84. In addition, Southwest Gas Holdings Inc saw 3.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWX starting from ICAHN CARL C, who purchase 1,400 shares at the price of $62.00 back on Sep 27. After this action, ICAHN CARL C now owns 11,022,604 shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc, valued at $86,800 using the latest closing price.

ICAHN CARL C, the 10% Owner of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc, purchase 4,536 shares at $61.98 during a trade that took place back on Sep 26, which means that ICAHN CARL C is holding 11,021,204 shares at $281,141 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.69 for the present operating margin

+10.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Southwest Gas Holdings Inc stands at -4.10. The total capital return value is set at 4.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.76. Equity return is now at value -6.09, with -1.62 for asset returns.

Based on Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX), the company’s capital structure generated 200.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.70. Total debt to assets is 46.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 147.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.95.

Conclusion

To sum up, Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.