Make Informed Decisions with LifeStance Health Group Inc (LFST) Stock Updates

In the past week, LFST stock has gone up by 5.50%, with a monthly gain of 19.84% and a quarterly surge of 9.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.36%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.30% for LifeStance Health Group Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.19% for LFST’s stock, with a 1.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in LifeStance Health Group Inc (NASDAQ: LFST) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.23.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LFST is 73.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 18.69% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LFST on December 24, 2023 was 933.62K shares.

LFST) stock’s latest price update

LifeStance Health Group Inc (NASDAQ: LFST)'s stock price has increased by 0.92 compared to its previous closing price of 7.60. However, the company has seen a 5.50% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of LFST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LFST stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for LFST by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for LFST in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $9 based on the research report published on May 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LFST Trading at 21.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LFST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.36%, as shares surge +17.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LFST rose by +5.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.95. In addition, LifeStance Health Group Inc saw 55.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LFST starting from Mullins Kevin Michael, who sale 113,334 shares at the price of $6.54 back on Dec 01. After this action, Mullins Kevin Michael now owns 4,690,616 shares of LifeStance Health Group Inc, valued at $741,204 using the latest closing price.

Mullins Kevin Michael, the Chief Development Officer of LifeStance Health Group Inc, sale 32,056 shares at $6.12 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that Mullins Kevin Michael is holding 4,803,950 shares at $196,183 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LFST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.98 for the present operating margin

+19.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for LifeStance Health Group Inc stands at -25.08. The total capital return value is set at -11.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.78. Equity return is now at value -12.59, with -9.05 for asset returns.

Based on LifeStance Health Group Inc (LFST), the company’s capital structure generated 31.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.97. Total debt to assets is 20.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, LifeStance Health Group Inc (LFST) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.