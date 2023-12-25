Make Informed Decisions with HighPeak Energy Inc (HPK) Stock Updates

The stock of HighPeak Energy Inc (HPK) has seen a 2.64% increase in the past week, with a -10.56% drop in the past month, and a -19.46% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.70% for HPK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.58% for HPK’s stock, with a -11.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in HighPeak Energy Inc (NASDAQ: HPK) Right Now?

HighPeak Energy Inc (NASDAQ: HPK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for HPK is at 0.59. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for HPK is 19.87M, and currently, shorts hold a 26.40% of that float. The average trading volume for HPK on December 24, 2023 was 421.52K shares.

HPK) stock’s latest price update

HighPeak Energy Inc (NASDAQ: HPK) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.63 in relation to its previous close of 14.31. However, the company has experienced a 2.64% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-07 that Let’s address the giant pink elephant in the room regarding oil stocks to buy: hydrocarbon prices are falling like a rock. According to a recent CNBC article, U.S. crude oil fell below $70 a barrel, closing at the lowest level since June.

Analysts’ Opinion of HPK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HPK stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for HPK by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for HPK in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $10 based on the research report published on April 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HPK Trading at -10.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HPK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.80%, as shares sank -11.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HPK rose by +2.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.54. In addition, HighPeak Energy Inc saw -37.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HPK starting from Hollis Michael L., who purchase 9,256 shares at the price of $22.42 back on Nov 18. After this action, Hollis Michael L. now owns 249,887 shares of HighPeak Energy Inc, valued at $207,520 using the latest closing price.

HIGHTOWER JACK, the Chief Executive Officer of HighPeak Energy Inc, purchase 275,999 shares at $16.55 during a trade that took place back on Sep 20, which means that HIGHTOWER JACK is holding 4,358,391 shares at $4,567,728 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HPK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+55.92 for the present operating margin

+61.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for HighPeak Energy Inc stands at +28.30. The total capital return value is set at 33.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.94. Equity return is now at value 13.39, with 6.73 for asset returns.

Based on HighPeak Energy Inc (HPK), the company’s capital structure generated 60.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.60. Total debt to assets is 30.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.54.

Conclusion

In conclusion, HighPeak Energy Inc (HPK) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.