Magnum Opus Acquisition Ltd (OPA) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Magnum Opus Acquisition Ltd (NYSE: OPA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 17.40x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.01. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for OPA is 6.60M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.01% of that float. On December 24, 2023, the average trading volume of OPA was 9.18K shares.

OPA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Magnum Opus Acquisition Ltd (NYSE: OPA) has plunged by -0.14 when compared to previous closing price of 10.82, but the company has seen a 0.19% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

OPA’s Market Performance

Magnum Opus Acquisition Ltd (OPA) has experienced a 0.19% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.31% rise in the past month, and a 2.85% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.63% for OPA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.45% for OPA stock, with a simple moving average of 4.06% for the last 200 days.

OPA Trading at 1.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.47%, as shares surge +0.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPA rose by +0.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.77. In addition, Magnum Opus Acquisition Ltd saw 7.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OPA

The total capital return value is set at -3.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.36. Equity return is now at value 13.65, with 11.57 for asset returns.

Based on Magnum Opus Acquisition Ltd (OPA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.15. Total debt to assets is 0.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.15.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.13.

Conclusion

To sum up, Magnum Opus Acquisition Ltd (OPA) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.