Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE) Stock: A Value Analysis

The public float for MSGE is 39.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.89% of that float. On December 24, 2023, MSGE’s average trading volume was 472.10K shares.

MSGE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: MSGE) has decreased by -2.26 when compared to last closing price of 31.87. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.03% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. New York Post reported 2023-12-08 that Hutcher filed an affirmation with a New York appellate court on Sept. 6 that walked back his previous claims that the ban on lawyers violates a civil rights law.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

MSGE’s Market Performance

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE) has experienced a -0.03% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.74% rise in the past month, and a -5.41% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.88% for MSGE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.18% for MSGE stock, with a simple moving average of -4.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MSGE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MSGE stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for MSGE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MSGE in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $41 based on the research report published on August 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MSGE Trading at 1.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MSGE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.61%, as shares sank -1.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MSGE fell by -0.03%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.19. In addition, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. saw -2.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MSGE starting from Sphere Entertainment Co., who sale 8,221,188 shares at the price of $31.20 back on Sep 22. After this action, Sphere Entertainment Co. now owns 0 shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp., valued at $256,501,066 using the latest closing price.

DOLAN THOMAS CHARLES, the Member of 13(d) Group of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp., purchase 322,580 shares at $31.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 27, which means that DOLAN THOMAS CHARLES is holding 369,708 shares at $9,999,980 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.