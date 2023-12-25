LiveVox Holdings Inc (LVOX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of LiveVox Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LVOX) has surged by 0.81 when compared to previous closing price of 3.70, Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-27 that LiveVox Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based contact center software and services to companies worldwide. The company’s revenue growth is slowing, but management is making progress in reducing costs. The worldwide contact center software market is forecasted to reach $156 billion by 2030, driving the growth of companies like LiveVox.

Is It Worth Investing in LiveVox Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LVOX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of -0.34. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LVOX is 16.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.27% of that float. On December 24, 2023, the average trading volume of LVOX was 397.18K shares.

LVOX’s Market Performance

LVOX’s stock has seen a 0.00% decrease for the week, with a 1.63% rise in the past month and a 7.80% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.94% for LiveVox Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.06% for LVOX’s stock, with a 19.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LVOX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LVOX stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for LVOX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LVOX in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $3.50 based on the research report published on August 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LVOX Trading at 1.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LVOX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.79%, as shares surge +1.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LVOX remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.69. In addition, LiveVox Holdings Inc saw 25.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LVOX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.82 for the present operating margin

+60.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for LiveVox Holdings Inc stands at -27.55. The total capital return value is set at -18.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.18. Equity return is now at value -26.09, with -14.16 for asset returns.

Based on LiveVox Holdings Inc (LVOX), the company’s capital structure generated 61.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.11. Total debt to assets is 33.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 58.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.28.

Conclusion

To sum up, LiveVox Holdings Inc (LVOX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.