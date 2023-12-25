LivaNova PLC (LIVN) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ: LIVN) has dropped by -0.08 compared to previous close of 51.82. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-01 that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Matthew Dodds – Senior Vice President, Corporate Development & IT Bill Cozy – Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer Alex Shvartsburg – Chief Financial Officer Stephanie Bolton – President, Global Epilepsy Conference Call Participants Rick Wise – Stiefel Mike Polark – Wolfe Research Adam Maeder – Piper Sandler Matt Taylor – Jefferies Mike Matson – Needham & Company Anthony Petrone – Mizuho Group Matt Miksic – Barclays David Rescott – Baird Operator Good day, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the LivaNova PLC Third Quarter of 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

Is It Worth Investing in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ: LIVN) Right Now?

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ: LIVN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 966.04x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for LIVN is at 0.84. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LIVN is $61.67, which is $9.89 above the current market price. The public float for LIVN is 53.61M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.98% of that float. The average trading volume for LIVN on December 24, 2023 was 522.61K shares.

LIVN’s Market Performance

LIVN’s stock has seen a 3.42% increase for the week, with a 17.55% rise in the past month and a -4.22% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.70% for LivaNova PLC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.94% for LIVN’s stock, with a 4.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LIVN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LIVN stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for LIVN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for LIVN in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $52 based on the research report published on September 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LIVN Trading at 8.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%, as shares surge +17.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIVN rose by +3.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.48. In addition, LivaNova PLC saw -6.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LIVN starting from McDonald Damien, who sale 2,220 shares at the price of $42.55 back on Mar 30. After this action, McDonald Damien now owns 111,847 shares of LivaNova PLC, valued at $94,461 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LIVN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.91 for the present operating margin

+70.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for LivaNova PLC stands at -8.44. The total capital return value is set at 7.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.57. Equity return is now at value 0.24, with 0.13 for asset returns.

Based on LivaNova PLC (LIVN), the company’s capital structure generated 48.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.46. Total debt to assets is 25.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.98.

Conclusion

In conclusion, LivaNova PLC (LIVN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.