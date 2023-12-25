Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Leonardo DRS Inc. (NASDAQ: DRS) has jumped by 1.90 compared to previous close of 18.91. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-19 that Sleeper stocks represent companies that fly under the radar or are ignored by the market. It’s not uncommon to find quality stocks in an ocean of listed stocks.

Is It Worth Investing in Leonardo DRS Inc. (NASDAQ: DRS) Right Now?

Leonardo DRS Inc. (NASDAQ: DRS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DRS is 0.77. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for DRS is 70.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DRS on December 24, 2023 was 1.06M shares.

DRS’s Market Performance

The stock of Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS) has seen a 1.53% increase in the past week, with a 4.50% rise in the past month, and a 16.65% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.87% for DRS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.53% for DRS’s stock, with a 15.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DRS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for DRS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DRS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $20 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DRS Trading at 1.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares surge +2.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRS rose by +1.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.82. In addition, Leonardo DRS Inc. saw 50.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DRS starting from Leonardo S.p.a, who sale 20,700,000 shares at the price of $17.06 back on Nov 21. After this action, Leonardo S.p.a now owns 189,745,073 shares of Leonardo DRS Inc., valued at $353,187,540 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.39 for the present operating margin

+20.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Leonardo DRS Inc. stands at +15.04. The total capital return value is set at 10.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.69. Equity return is now at value 8.41, with 4.75 for asset returns.

Based on Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS), the company’s capital structure generated 22.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.63. Total debt to assets is 12.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.