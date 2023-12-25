La-Z-Boy Inc. (LZB) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

La-Z-Boy Inc. (NYSE: LZB)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.58 in comparison to its previous close of 36.82, however, the company has experienced a 3.60% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-06 that Investors may keep a tab on stocks like ARE, SUZ, GGG, COFS and LZB, which have lately hiked their dividend payments.

Is It Worth Investing in La-Z-Boy Inc. (NYSE: LZB) Right Now?

La-Z-Boy Inc. (NYSE: LZB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 13.42x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.18. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for La-Z-Boy Inc. (LZB) by analysts is $43.00, which is $5.6 above the current market price. The public float for LZB is 42.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.67% of that float. On December 24, 2023, the average trading volume of LZB was 396.72K shares.

LZB’s Market Performance

LZB’s stock has seen a 3.60% increase for the week, with a 18.28% rise in the past month and a 20.88% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.69% for La-Z-Boy Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.17% for LZB’s stock, with a 24.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LZB Trading at 16.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LZB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.38%, as shares surge +18.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LZB rose by +3.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.51. In addition, La-Z-Boy Inc. saw 63.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LZB starting from KERR JANET, who sale 4,582 shares at the price of $30.86 back on Sep 25. After this action, KERR JANET now owns 3,890 shares of La-Z-Boy Inc., valued at $141,409 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LZB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.00 for the present operating margin

+42.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for La-Z-Boy Inc. stands at +6.41. The total capital return value is set at 15.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.17. Equity return is now at value 13.14, with 6.46 for asset returns.

Based on La-Z-Boy Inc. (LZB), the company’s capital structure generated 47.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.15. Total debt to assets is 23.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 39.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.53 and the total asset turnover is 1.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.80.

Conclusion

To sum up, La-Z-Boy Inc. (LZB) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.