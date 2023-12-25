Krystal Biotech Inc (KRYS) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for KRYS is also noteworthy at 0.76. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for KRYS is $154.00, which is $30.17 above than the current price. The public float for KRYS is 23.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.96% of that float. The average trading volume of KRYS on December 24, 2023 was 304.44K shares.

Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: KRYS) has seen a rise in its stock price by 6.06 in relation to its previous close of 116.76. However, the company has experienced a 6.97% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-20 that Krystal Biotech, Inc. (KRYS) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

KRYS’s Market Performance

Krystal Biotech Inc (KRYS) has seen a 6.97% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 21.38% gain in the past month and a 9.59% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.19% for KRYS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.44% for KRYS’s stock, with a 14.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KRYS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KRYS stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for KRYS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KRYS in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $160 based on the research report published on November 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KRYS Trading at 13.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.26%, as shares surge +20.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRYS rose by +6.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $109.26. In addition, Krystal Biotech Inc saw 56.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KRYS starting from Krishnan Suma, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $105.67 back on Dec 11. After this action, Krishnan Suma now owns 1,574,206 shares of Krystal Biotech Inc, valued at $2,641,663 using the latest closing price.

Krishnan Krish S, the President and CEO of Krystal Biotech Inc, sale 25,000 shares at $105.67 during a trade that took place back on Dec 11, which means that Krishnan Krish S is holding 1,574,206 shares at $2,641,663 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KRYS

The total capital return value is set at -21.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.77. Equity return is now at value -4.60, with -4.36 for asset returns.

Based on Krystal Biotech Inc (KRYS), the company’s capital structure generated 1.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.68. Total debt to assets is 1.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 364.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.30.

Conclusion

In summary, Krystal Biotech Inc (KRYS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.