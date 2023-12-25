Knowles Corp (KN) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Knowles Corp (NYSE: KN)’s stock price has soared by 0.72 in relation to previous closing price of 17.97. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. 24/7 Wall Street reported 2023-11-05 that For years, “KN” has been used as a Google search term directing you to a car parts company and a German newspaper.

Is It Worth Investing in Knowles Corp (NYSE: KN) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KN is 1.55. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for KN is $19.25, which is $1.15 above the current price. The public float for KN is 88.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KN on December 24, 2023 was 576.97K shares.

KN’s Market Performance

KN’s stock has seen a 1.29% increase for the week, with a 12.35% rise in the past month and a 22.55% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.09% for Knowles Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.62% for KN’s stock, with a 11.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KN stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for KN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KN in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $17 based on the research report published on August 03, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

KN Trading at 17.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.95%, as shares surge +11.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KN rose by +1.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.75. In addition, Knowles Corp saw 10.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KN starting from Cabrera Raymond D., who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $15.42 back on Nov 09. After this action, Cabrera Raymond D. now owns 84,202 shares of Knowles Corp, valued at $77,100 using the latest closing price.

SHAVERS CHERYL L, the Director of Knowles Corp, sale 12,205 shares at $16.61 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that SHAVERS CHERYL L is holding 50,772 shares at $202,725 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.39 for the present operating margin

+39.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Knowles Corp stands at -56.24. The total capital return value is set at 7.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.16. Equity return is now at value -16.84, with -13.98 for asset returns.

Based on Knowles Corp (KN), the company’s capital structure generated 6.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.10. Total debt to assets is 5.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Knowles Corp (KN) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.