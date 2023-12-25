Knife River Corp (KNF) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Knife River Corp (NYSE: KNF)’s stock price has soared by 0.89 in relation to previous closing price of 64.93. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-20 that Knife River (KNF) could be a great choice for investors looking to make a profit from fundamentally strong stocks that are currently on the move. It is one of the several stocks that made it through our “Recent Price Strength” screen.

Is It Worth Investing in Knife River Corp (NYSE: KNF) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Knife River Corp (NYSE: KNF) is above average at 14.15x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for KNF is 56.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.36% of that float. The average trading volume of KNF on December 24, 2023 was 618.34K shares.

KNF’s Market Performance

KNF’s stock has seen a 1.85% increase for the week, with a 11.72% rise in the past month and a 34.52% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.35% for Knife River Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.46% for KNF’s stock, with a simple moving average of 30.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KNF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KNF stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for KNF by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for KNF in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $65 based on the research report published on August 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KNF Trading at 14.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KNF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.09%, as shares surge +11.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KNF rose by +1.85%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.46. In addition, Knife River Corp saw 66.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KNF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.22 for the present operating margin

+14.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Knife River Corp stands at +4.59. The total capital return value is set at 12.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.57.

Based on Knife River Corp (KNF), the company’s capital structure generated 71.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.54. Total debt to assets is 31.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.25.

The receivables turnover for the company is 11.22 and the total asset turnover is 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

In summary, Knife River Corp (KNF) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.