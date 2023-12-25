Klaviyo Inc (KVYO) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for KVYO is 25.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.10% of that float. On December 24, 2023, the average trading volume of KVYO was 827.36K shares.

Klaviyo Inc (NYSE: KVYO) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.64 compared to its previous closing price of 28.59. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-20 that Klaviyo’s integrated data platform has several competitive advantages over its competitors in the marketing automation industry. The advent of AI and machine learning solutions should provide a further fillip to Klaviyo’s prospects. Klaviyo’s integration of customer and automated marketing data will allow it to build a moat.

KVYO’s Market Performance

KVYO’s stock has risen by 1.50% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.83% and a quarterly drop of -16.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.52% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.17% for Klaviyo Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.04% for KVYO’s stock, with a -3.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KVYO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KVYO stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for KVYO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KVYO in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $40 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KVYO Trading at -0.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KVYO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.52%, as shares surge +1.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KVYO rose by +1.50%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.69. In addition, Klaviyo Inc saw -11.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KVYO starting from SUMMIT PARTNERS L P, who sale 1,770,318 shares at the price of $28.32 back on Oct 23. After this action, SUMMIT PARTNERS L P now owns 0 shares of Klaviyo Inc, valued at $50,138,592 using the latest closing price.

Accomplice Fund I, L.P., the 10% Owner of Klaviyo Inc, sale 637,049 shares at $28.32 during a trade that took place back on Oct 23, which means that Accomplice Fund I, L.P. is holding 26,720 shares at $18,042,374 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KVYO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.64 for the present operating margin

+72.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Klaviyo Inc stands at -10.41. The total capital return value is set at -11.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.58.

Based on Klaviyo Inc (KVYO), the company’s capital structure generated 12.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.18.

The receivables turnover for the company is 55.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.90.

Conclusion

To sum up, Klaviyo Inc (KVYO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.