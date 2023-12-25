Kirby Corp. (KEX) Stock Observes 6.16% 200-Day Moving Average

In the past week, KEX stock has gone up by 4.64%, with a monthly gain of 4.76% and a quarterly plunge of -3.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.73%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.17% for Kirby Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.78% for KEX’s stock, with a 6.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kirby Corp. (NYSE: KEX) Right Now?

Kirby Corp. (NYSE: KEX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KEX is 1.20. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for KEX is $98.50, which is $17.58 above the current price. The public float for KEX is 58.53M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KEX on December 24, 2023 was 378.77K shares.

KEX) stock’s latest price update

Kirby Corp. (NYSE: KEX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.21 in relation to its previous close of 81.09. However, the company has experienced a 4.64% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-15 that Strong segmental performance and its cash-generating ability boost Kirby (KEX).

Analysts’ Opinion of KEX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KEX stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for KEX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KEX in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $80 based on the research report published on January 28, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

KEX Trading at 4.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares surge +4.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KEX rose by +4.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.68. In addition, Kirby Corp. saw 25.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KEX starting from STRAHAN DORMAN LYNN, who sale 3,876 shares at the price of $77.22 back on Dec 15. After this action, STRAHAN DORMAN LYNN now owns 19,313 shares of Kirby Corp., valued at $299,305 using the latest closing price.

Grzebinski David W, the President & CEO of Kirby Corp., sale 4,000 shares at $76.78 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Grzebinski David W is holding 60,006 shares at $307,120 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.63 for the present operating margin

+18.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kirby Corp. stands at +4.39. The total capital return value is set at 4.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.89. Equity return is now at value 6.47, with 3.56 for asset returns.

Based on Kirby Corp. (KEX), the company’s capital structure generated 41.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.25. Total debt to assets is 22.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.89.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kirby Corp. (KEX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.