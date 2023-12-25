Kilroy Realty Corp.’s (KRC) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Kilroy Realty Corp. (KRC) has seen a -0.44% decrease in the past week, with a 34.64% gain in the past month, and a 27.81% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.95% for KRC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.88% for KRC’s stock, with a 27.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kilroy Realty Corp. (NYSE: KRC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Kilroy Realty Corp. (NYSE: KRC) is above average at 22.15x. The 36-month beta value for KRC is also noteworthy at 1.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for KRC is $39.08, which is -$1.73 below than the current price. The public float for KRC is 115.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.47% of that float. The average trading volume of KRC on December 24, 2023 was 1.15M shares.

KRC) stock’s latest price update

Kilroy Realty Corp. (NYSE: KRC)’s stock price has decreased by -0.54 compared to its previous closing price of 41.03. However, the company has seen a -0.44% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-11 that Some high-yielding REITs have unsafe dividends, leading to potential dividend cuts and decline in share value. This article provides a list of 11 cash COW REITs with safe dividends, including companies from the cannabis and office sectors. There is also a list of high-yield REITs with slightly more risk but still considered safe by the Seeking Alpha Quant Ratings system.

KRC Trading at 24.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.13%, as shares surge +35.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRC fell by -0.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.67. In addition, Kilroy Realty Corp. saw 5.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KRC starting from Roth Heidi Rena, who sale 5,081 shares at the price of $40.61 back on Dec 21. After this action, Roth Heidi Rena now owns 53,046 shares of Kilroy Realty Corp., valued at $206,360 using the latest closing price.

Osmond John, the EVP, Head of Asset Management of Kilroy Realty Corp., sale 3,594 shares at $40.85 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that Osmond John is holding 9,937 shares at $146,816 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.60 for the present operating margin

+38.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kilroy Realty Corp. stands at +21.09. The total capital return value is set at 3.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.37. Equity return is now at value 3.98, with 1.96 for asset returns.

Based on Kilroy Realty Corp. (KRC), the company’s capital structure generated 81.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.87. Total debt to assets is 40.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

In summary, Kilroy Realty Corp. (KRC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.