John Wiley & Sons Inc. (WLY) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.92.

The public float for WLY is 41.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.25% of that float. On December 24, 2023, the average trading volume of WLY was 506.64K shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

WLY) stock’s latest price update

John Wiley & Sons Inc. (NYSE: WLY)’s stock price has plunge by -0.09relation to previous closing price of 33.58. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.85% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-13 that On Tuesday, Wiley announced the departure of its CEO, effective immediately. The publishing company also said it will reschedule its Investor Day, which was planned for Oct. 12.

WLY’s Market Performance

John Wiley & Sons Inc. (WLY) has seen a 2.85% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 11.06% gain in the past month and a -10.10% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.84% for WLY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.30% for WLY’s stock, with a -3.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WLY Trading at 9.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.51%, as shares surge +10.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WLY rose by +2.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.43. In addition, John Wiley & Sons Inc. saw -16.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WLY starting from KISSNER MATTHEW S, who purchase 16,550 shares at the price of $30.33 back on Oct 19. After this action, KISSNER MATTHEW S now owns 25,705 shares of John Wiley & Sons Inc., valued at $502,028 using the latest closing price.

Dobson David C, the Director of John Wiley & Sons Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $29.92 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16, which means that Dobson David C is holding 13,033 shares at $149,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.15 for the present operating margin

+61.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for John Wiley & Sons Inc. stands at +0.85. The total capital return value is set at 10.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.87. Equity return is now at value -11.81, with -3.89 for asset returns.

Based on John Wiley & Sons Inc. (WLY), the company’s capital structure generated 85.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.22. Total debt to assets is 28.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.

Conclusion

To sum up, John Wiley & Sons Inc. (WLY) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.