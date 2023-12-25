JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE: JELD) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 12.46x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.41. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for JELD is 83.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.41% of that float. On December 24, 2023, the average trading volume of JELD was 582.35K shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

JELD) stock’s latest price update

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE: JELD) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.32 in relation to its previous close of 18.97. However, the company has experienced a 2.98% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-12 that SPLK, JELD and URBN made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth stocks list on October 12, 2023.

JELD’s Market Performance

JELD’s stock has risen by 2.98% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 20.75% and a quarterly rise of 40.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.00% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.99% for JELD-WEN Holding Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.40% for JELD’s stock, with a 31.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JELD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JELD stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for JELD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for JELD in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $9.50 based on the research report published on December 20, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

JELD Trading at 29.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JELD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.00%, as shares surge +17.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JELD rose by +2.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.38. In addition, JELD-WEN Holding Inc. saw 97.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JELD starting from Craven Timothy, who sale 3,852 shares at the price of $14.52 back on May 17. After this action, Craven Timothy now owns 44,038 shares of JELD-WEN Holding Inc., valued at $55,927 using the latest closing price.

Krause John, the SVP & GM, NA of JELD-WEN Holding Inc., sale 3,844 shares at $14.15 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Krause John is holding 93,231 shares at $54,412 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JELD

Equity return is now at value 12.06, with 2.66 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.