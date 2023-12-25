Jacobs Solutions Inc (J) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Jacobs Solutions Inc (NYSE: J) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for J is at 0.74. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for J is 124.77M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.07% of that float. The average trading volume for J on December 24, 2023 was 820.88K shares.

J) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Jacobs Solutions Inc (NYSE: J) has increased by 0.42 when compared to last closing price of 127.54.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-21 that Jacobs Solutions (J) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

J’s Market Performance

Jacobs Solutions Inc (J) has seen a 1.01% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 3.32% gain in the past month and a -3.18% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.71% for J. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.66% for J’s stock, with a 2.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

J Trading at -2.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought J to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.69%, as shares surge +3.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, J rose by +1.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $127.46. In addition, Jacobs Solutions Inc saw 6.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at J starting from DEMETRIOU STEVEN J., who sale 6,666 shares at the price of $127.75 back on Dec 15. After this action, DEMETRIOU STEVEN J. now owns 581,138 shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc, valued at $851,582 using the latest closing price.

Hill Patrick, the Executive Vice President of Jacobs Solutions Inc, sale 5,500 shares at $127.48 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that Hill Patrick is holding 62,719 shares at $701,162 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for J

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.63 for the present operating margin

+21.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jacobs Solutions Inc stands at +4.14. The total capital return value is set at 11.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.77. Equity return is now at value 10.71, with 4.61 for asset returns.

Based on Jacobs Solutions Inc (J), the company’s capital structure generated 54.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.29. Total debt to assets is 24.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.69 and the total asset turnover is 1.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Jacobs Solutions Inc (J) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.