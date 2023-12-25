Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY): A Technical Analysis

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: JKHY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.66. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) is $165.62, which is $0.54 above the current market price. The public float for JKHY is 72.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JKHY on December 24, 2023 was 558.60K shares.

JKHY) stock’s latest price update

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: JKHY) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.11 compared to its previous closing price of 163.27. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-07 that Jack Henry (JKHY) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

JKHY’s Market Performance

JKHY’s stock has risen by 0.44% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.83% and a quarterly rise of 11.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.76% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.76% for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.74% for JKHY’s stock, with a 5.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JKHY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JKHY stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for JKHY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JKHY in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $186 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JKHY Trading at 8.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JKHY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.76%, as shares surge +7.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JKHY rose by +0.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $162.82. In addition, Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. saw -5.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JKHY starting from Zengel Stacey E., who sale 326 shares at the price of $165.10 back on Dec 18. After this action, Zengel Stacey E. now owns 5,410 shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc., valued at $53,823 using the latest closing price.

WIMSETT THOMAS A, the Director of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $145.51 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that WIMSETT THOMAS A is holding 36,950 shares at $291,020 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JKHY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.14 for the present operating margin

+41.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. stands at +17.65. The total capital return value is set at 27.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.18. Equity return is now at value 23.18, with 13.62 for asset returns.

Based on Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY), the company’s capital structure generated 20.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.82. Total debt to assets is 11.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.