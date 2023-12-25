International Seaways Inc (INSW) Stock Sees a1.64 Increase

In the past week, INSW stock has gone up by 8.11%, with a monthly gain of 6.02% and a quarterly surge of 14.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.05%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.04% for International Seaways Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.27% for INSW’s stock, with a simple moving average of 21.33% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in International Seaways Inc (NYSE: INSW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for International Seaways Inc (NYSE: INSW) is 3.72x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for INSW is -0.02. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for International Seaways Inc (INSW) is $61.88, which is $13.63 above the current market price. The public float for INSW is 33.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.31% of that float. On December 24, 2023, INSW’s average trading volume was 605.54K shares.

INSW) stock’s latest price update

International Seaways Inc (NYSE: INSW) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.64 compared to its previous closing price of 47.47. However, the company has seen a gain of 8.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Finbold reported 2023-11-22 that The STOCK Act, signed into law in 2012, emerged as a response to growing concerns about insider trading within the United States Congress. Its primary purpose is to enhance transparency and accountability among lawmakers by prohibiting the use of non-public information for personal financial gain.

Analysts’ Opinion of INSW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INSW stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for INSW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INSW in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $40 based on the research report published on October 11, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

INSW Trading at 6.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INSW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.05%, as shares surge +2.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INSW rose by +8.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.31. In addition, International Seaways Inc saw 49.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INSW starting from Solon Derek G., who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $44.62 back on Dec 15. After this action, Solon Derek G. now owns 38,774 shares of International Seaways Inc, valued at $44,618 using the latest closing price.

Small James D III, the CAO,SVP,Sec. & General Counsel of International Seaways Inc, sale 500 shares at $42.96 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Small James D III is holding 42,717 shares at $21,480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INSW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.01 for the present operating margin

+54.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for International Seaways Inc stands at +44.82. The total capital return value is set at 17.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.38. Equity return is now at value 43.15, with 25.60 for asset returns.

Based on International Seaways Inc (INSW), the company’s capital structure generated 72.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.94. Total debt to assets is 41.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 58.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of International Seaways Inc (INSW) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.