International Money Express Inc. (IMXI) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI)'s stock price has gone decline by -1.52 in comparison to its previous close of 22.39, however, the company has experienced a 4.65% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI) Right Now?

International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for IMXI is at 0.69. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for IMXI is $25.25, which is $3.2 above the current market price. The public float for IMXI is 31.66M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.62% of that float. The average trading volume for IMXI on December 24, 2023 was 295.87K shares.

IMXI’s Market Performance

IMXI’s stock has seen a 4.65% increase for the week, with a 3.72% rise in the past month and a 31.41% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.64% for International Money Express Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.41% for IMXI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 2.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMXI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMXI stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for IMXI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for IMXI in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $30 based on the research report published on December 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IMXI Trading at 14.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMXI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.85%, as shares surge +3.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMXI rose by +4.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.16. In addition, International Money Express Inc. saw -9.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMXI starting from Lisy Robert, who sale 21,000 shares at the price of $24.08 back on May 11. After this action, Lisy Robert now owns 322,531 shares of International Money Express Inc., valued at $505,699 using the latest closing price.

Lisy Robert, the CEO, President & Chairman of International Money Express Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $24.45 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that Lisy Robert is holding 343,531 shares at $611,128 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMXI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.74 for the present operating margin

+10.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for International Money Express Inc. stands at +12.10. The total capital return value is set at 4.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.01. Equity return is now at value 36.40, with 10.82 for asset returns.

Based on International Money Express Inc. (IMXI), the company’s capital structure generated 122.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.07. Total debt to assets is 35.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 115.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.76 and the total asset turnover is 1.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, International Money Express Inc. (IMXI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.