Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: IART) is above average at 36.46x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.17.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART) is $46.10, which is $1.51 above the current market price. The public float for IART is 66.17M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.64% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of IART on December 24, 2023 was 636.40K shares.

The stock of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: IART) has increased by 0.52 when compared to last closing price of 44.36. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.26% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-14 that Integra (IART) will be among the top suppliers of ENT products and technologies following the Acclarent acquisition.

IART’s Market Performance

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART) has seen a 4.26% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 13.92% gain in the past month and a 16.39% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.95% for IART. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.82% for IART’s stock, with a 1.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IART

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IART stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for IART by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for IART in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $49 based on the research report published on December 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IART Trading at 14.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IART to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.82%, as shares surge +12.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IART rose by +4.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.61. In addition, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp saw -20.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IART starting from Mosebrook Jeffrey, who sale 1,177 shares at the price of $44.46 back on Aug 09. After this action, Mosebrook Jeffrey now owns 23,458 shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp, valued at $52,329 using the latest closing price.

De Witte Jan, the President & CEO of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp, purchase 7,792 shares at $38.50 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that De Witte Jan is holding 12,798 shares at $299,986 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IART

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.62 for the present operating margin

+61.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp stands at +11.59. The total capital return value is set at 6.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.44. Equity return is now at value 6.11, with 2.67 for asset returns.

Based on Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART), the company’s capital structure generated 89.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.24. Total debt to assets is 41.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 86.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.62.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.