Inspire Medical Systems Inc (INSP) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Inspire Medical Systems Inc (NYSE: INSP) has increased by 0.21 when compared to last closing price of 195.01.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-07 that Inspire (INSP) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

Is It Worth Investing in Inspire Medical Systems Inc (NYSE: INSP) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for INSP is at 1.46. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for INSP is $222.92, which is $27.5 above the current market price. The public float for INSP is 28.91M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.54% of that float. The average trading volume for INSP on December 24, 2023 was 779.45K shares.

INSP’s Market Performance

The stock of Inspire Medical Systems Inc (INSP) has seen a 3.95% increase in the past week, with a 35.61% rise in the past month, and a 5.59% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.60% for INSP.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.72% for INSP’s stock, with a -16.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INSP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INSP stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for INSP by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for INSP in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $187 based on the research report published on December 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

INSP Trading at 26.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.81%, as shares surge +35.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INSP rose by +3.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $168.57. In addition, Inspire Medical Systems Inc saw -22.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INSP starting from Griffin Jerry C, who sale 529 shares at the price of $290.47 back on Jul 31. After this action, Griffin Jerry C now owns 8,852 shares of Inspire Medical Systems Inc, valued at $153,659 using the latest closing price.

Griffin Jerry C, the Director of Inspire Medical Systems Inc, sale 529 shares at $304.99 during a trade that took place back on Jul 24, which means that Griffin Jerry C is holding 8,381 shares at $161,340 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INSP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.67 for the present operating margin

+83.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inspire Medical Systems Inc stands at -11.00. The total capital return value is set at -12.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.85. Equity return is now at value -6.46, with -5.62 for asset returns.

Based on Inspire Medical Systems Inc (INSP), the company’s capital structure generated 1.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.76. Total debt to assets is 1.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Inspire Medical Systems Inc (INSP) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.