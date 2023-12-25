Immunome Inc (IMNM) Stock Experiences 18.26% Monthly Change

In the past week, IMNM stock has gone up by 24.54%, with a monthly gain of 18.26% and a quarterly surge of 33.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.90%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.51% for Immunome Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 21.34% for IMNM stock, with a simple moving average of 38.19% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Immunome Inc (NASDAQ: IMNM) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.43.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for IMNM is 32.23M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.69% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of IMNM on December 24, 2023 was 122.37K shares.

IMNM) stock’s latest price update

Immunome Inc (NASDAQ: IMNM) has seen a rise in its stock price by 12.32 in relation to its previous close of 8.36. However, the company has experienced a 24.54% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-11-10 that SEATTLE & EXTON, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Immunome, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMNM), a biotechnology company focused on developing first-in-class and best-in-class targeted cancer therapies, today announced that Clay Siegall, PhD, President and CEO of Immunome, will present at the Stifel 2023 Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 15, at 3:00 p.m. ET. Interested parties can access the live audio webcast for this conference from the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.immunome.com.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMNM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMNM stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for IMNM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for IMNM in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $12 based on the research report published on December 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IMNM Trading at 14.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMNM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.90%, as shares surge +17.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMNM rose by +24.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +118.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.81. In addition, Immunome Inc saw 324.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMNM starting from SIEGALL CLAY B, who purchase 169,204 shares at the price of $5.91 back on Oct 02. After this action, SIEGALL CLAY B now owns 319,636 shares of Immunome Inc, valued at $999,996 using the latest closing price.

Turner Bruce, the Chief Strategy Officer of Immunome Inc, purchase 42,300 shares at $5.91 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that Turner Bruce is holding 42,300 shares at $249,993 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMNM

The total capital return value is set at -113.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -113.81. Equity return is now at value -150.60, with -35.50 for asset returns.

Based on Immunome Inc (IMNM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 37.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.09.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Immunome Inc (IMNM) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.