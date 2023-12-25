Idexx Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Idexx Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX) has surged by 0.26 when compared to previous closing price of 552.61, but the company has seen a 2.40% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-18 that Investors continue to be optimistic about IDEXX (IDXX), backed by the strength of the CAG Diagnostics business.

Is It Worth Investing in Idexx Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX) Right Now?

Idexx Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for IDXX is at 1.27. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for IDXX is $535.85, which is -$18.19 below the current market price. The public float for IDXX is 82.19M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.23% of that float. The average trading volume for IDXX on December 24, 2023 was 534.36K shares.

IDXX’s Market Performance

IDXX’s stock has seen a 2.40% increase for the week, with a 15.83% rise in the past month and a 26.71% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.28% for Idexx Laboratories, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.88% for IDXX’s stock, with a 15.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IDXX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IDXX stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for IDXX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for IDXX in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $602 based on the research report published on December 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IDXX Trading at 18.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IDXX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, as shares surge +15.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IDXX rose by +2.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $522.16. In addition, Idexx Laboratories, Inc. saw 35.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IDXX starting from POLEWACZYK JAMES F, who sale 11,636 shares at the price of $521.79 back on Dec 07. After this action, POLEWACZYK JAMES F now owns 10,050 shares of Idexx Laboratories, Inc., valued at $6,071,500 using the latest closing price.

MAZELSKY JONATHAN JAY, the President and CEO of Idexx Laboratories, Inc., sale 7,128 shares at $513.05 during a trade that took place back on Dec 04, which means that MAZELSKY JONATHAN JAY is holding 79,233 shares at $3,657,049 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IDXX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.03 for the present operating margin

+58.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Idexx Laboratories, Inc. stands at +20.17. The total capital return value is set at 46.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 45.93. Equity return is now at value 92.79, with 28.73 for asset returns.

Based on Idexx Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX), the company’s capital structure generated 241.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.72. Total debt to assets is 53.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 130.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.35 and the total asset turnover is 1.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Idexx Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.