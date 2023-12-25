Houlihan Lokey Inc (HLI): A Technical Analysis

Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE: HLI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.74. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Houlihan Lokey Inc (HLI) is $110.80, which is -$9.71 below the current market price. The public float for HLI is 51.69M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HLI on December 24, 2023 was 491.78K shares.

HLI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE: HLI) has increased by 0.70 when compared to last closing price of 119.67.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-22 that Houlihan Lokey (HLI) expects the Triago Management acquisition to close in the first half of 2024.

HLI’s Market Performance

Houlihan Lokey Inc (HLI) has seen a -1.27% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 14.13% gain in the past month and a 11.77% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.96% for HLI.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.76% for HLI’s stock, with a 21.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HLI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HLI stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for HLI by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for HLI in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $82 based on the research report published on July 18, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

HLI Trading at 12.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.43%, as shares surge +13.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLI fell by -1.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $114.67. In addition, Houlihan Lokey Inc saw 38.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLI starting from CRAIN CHRISTOPHER M, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $120.12 back on Dec 19. After this action, CRAIN CHRISTOPHER M now owns 0 shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc, valued at $180,180 using the latest closing price.

CRAIN CHRISTOPHER M, the GENERAL COUNSEL of Houlihan Lokey Inc, sale 1,000 shares at $107.17 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that CRAIN CHRISTOPHER M is holding 0 shares at $107,170 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.88 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Houlihan Lokey Inc stands at +14.05. The total capital return value is set at 18.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.27. Equity return is now at value 17.21, with 10.06 for asset returns.

Based on Houlihan Lokey Inc (HLI), the company’s capital structure generated 23.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.86. Total debt to assets is 12.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.62.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Houlihan Lokey Inc (HLI) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.